Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. 1,040,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

