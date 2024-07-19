Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 429,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,278 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 540,444 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

