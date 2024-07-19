Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,269. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.