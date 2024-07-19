Velas Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $787,700.60 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,108,308 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

