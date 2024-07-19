Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.98 million and $21,719.93 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,148.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00583952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00109617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00248023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00070052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,849,160 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

