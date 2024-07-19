Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 6.8%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.12 and last traded at $83.61. 2,937,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,356,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

