Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

