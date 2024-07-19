VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Head to Head Comparison

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Nexxen International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.53 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -0.81 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.29 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.46

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VNET Group has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -39.32% -15.69% -3.58% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VNET Group and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

VNET Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats VNET Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

