VOC Energy Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,508. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 107.07% and a net margin of 92.37%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

