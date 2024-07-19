Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €14.70 ($15.98) and last traded at €14.42 ($15.67), with a volume of 56257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.72 ($16.00).
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $980.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.