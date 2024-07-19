Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Major Shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. Purchases 90,000 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 90,000 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 472,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

