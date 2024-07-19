Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 4,526,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,375,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $570.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.