Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 319.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.14. 4,250,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,373,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

