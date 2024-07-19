Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

