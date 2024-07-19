Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $70.97. Approximately 2,931,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,364,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $572.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

