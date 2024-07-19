Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00041876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,103,947 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

