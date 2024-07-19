Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.89 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00042232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,113,367 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

