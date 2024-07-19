Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

