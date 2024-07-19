Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 11.1% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 82,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 106,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.