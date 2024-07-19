Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.1%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.30. Approximately 3,145,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,419,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

