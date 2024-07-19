Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 3.2 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

