Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,762. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

