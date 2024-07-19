Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 283,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

