Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 301,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

