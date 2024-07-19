Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. 1,848,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,003. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.21 and a 1 year high of $338.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.96.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

