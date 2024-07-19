William Blair Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.75 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

