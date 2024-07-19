William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

