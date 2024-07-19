Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 82.26%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.20. 24,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

