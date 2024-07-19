Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 612,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,065. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

