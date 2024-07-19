Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 612,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,065. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.