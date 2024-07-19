Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
WTFC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 71,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
