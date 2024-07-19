WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Lowered to $16.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 590,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

