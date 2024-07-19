WNS (NYSE:WNS) Trading Down 5.2%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.73 and last traded at $54.96. Approximately 248,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 497,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.22.

WNS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in WNS by 39.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in WNS by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

