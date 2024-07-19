Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $594.48 or 0.00890055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $940.96 million and approximately $179.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

