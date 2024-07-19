Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $450.35 million and $5.24 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,657,261,497,126 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,676,860,821,547.382. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004803 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $3,339,446.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

