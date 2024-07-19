Xai (XAI) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Xai (XAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $108.22 million and $33.88 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,224,238,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,224,238,247.61 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.38340932 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $77,884,875.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

