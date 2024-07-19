Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Xerox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xerox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

