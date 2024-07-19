Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Yelp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

