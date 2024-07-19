Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.97

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 265369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Yum China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yum China by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

