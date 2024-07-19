Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Up 1.1%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 30,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 35,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Yunji Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.