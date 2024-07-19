Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

