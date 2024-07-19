Zacks Research Comments on FedEx Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $16.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.94 per share.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FDX opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.