Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.35. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.86 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $310.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.24. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.