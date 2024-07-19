Zambesigold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,234.51 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $13.10 million and $13,234.51 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

