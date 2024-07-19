ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0516 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $479,582.92 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00044607 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00040179 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018933 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
