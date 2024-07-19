Zega Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zega Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $555.69. 3,419,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,525. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.59. The stock has a market cap of $479.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

