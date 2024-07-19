Zega Financial LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zega Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,711,305. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

