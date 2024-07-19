Zentry One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.73 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $115.58 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zentry has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,375,459 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02004457 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $18,792,009.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars.

