Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.