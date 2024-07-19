ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.34

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1494697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

