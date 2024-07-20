10,000 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.6 %

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.70. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.